State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,580,000 after buying an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after buying an additional 469,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

