State Street Corp Boosts Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,867 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.54% of CalAmp worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CalAmp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

