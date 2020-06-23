State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.24% of Mimecast worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $15,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 230,581 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $9,350,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 155,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,900 shares of company stock worth $4,402,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,087.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

