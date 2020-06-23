State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.41% of Regis worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regis by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 606,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 505,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 377,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,960,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 294,325 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

RGS opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Regis Co. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

