State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.04% of PCSB Financial worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. PCSB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

