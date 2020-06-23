State Street Corp Buys 100,975 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 432.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $311,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,621,000 after buying an additional 532,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,421 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 218,840 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Cfra dropped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

