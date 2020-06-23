State Street Corp Buys 38,082 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.31% of Cue Biopharma worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.