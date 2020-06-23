State Street Corp Buys 38,898 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.74% of El Pollo LoCo worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King initiated coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $444,160. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.64. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

