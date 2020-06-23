State Street Corp Buys 403,966 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Conn’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Conn’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of CONN opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.27. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

