State Street Corp Buys 4,130 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Caesarstone Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

