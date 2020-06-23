State Street Corp Buys 5,581 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.67% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.06. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 70.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

