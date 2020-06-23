State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,309 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.82% of Inseego worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSG. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,803 shares of company stock worth $143,827. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

