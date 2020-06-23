State Street Corp Grows Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 1,768,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 596,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19,345.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 394,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,896 shares of company stock worth $4,662,332 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELF stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.18 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.33. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.