State Street Corp Grows Position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

State Street Corp increased its position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.00% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $15,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

