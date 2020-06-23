State Street Corp Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.92% of Mallinckrodt worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $5,879,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 135.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,988,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 865,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $217.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNK shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

