State Street Corp Has $5.13 Million Stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.72% of Constellium worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 97.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $20,939,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Constellium by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,867 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $15,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Constellium by 7,175.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE CSTM opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83. Constellium NV has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium NV will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

