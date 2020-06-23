State Street Corp Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.33% of SIGA Technologies worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.