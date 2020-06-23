State Street Corp Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Omega Flex worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 31.92%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

