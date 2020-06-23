State Street Corp Has $5.21 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.61% of Beazer Homes USA worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $302.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.35. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 14.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

