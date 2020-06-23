State Street Corp Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

State Street Corp grew its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

