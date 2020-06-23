State Street Corp Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $3,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 207,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,710. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

