State Street Corp Increases Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.56% of Kronos Worldwide worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 244,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE:KRO opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.03. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

