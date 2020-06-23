State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

State Street Corp increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

