State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 327.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 738,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 538,440 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,446,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

