State Street Corp Purchases 138,431 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.84% of Everi worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $500.83 million, a P/E ratio of -294.50 and a beta of 2.73. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

