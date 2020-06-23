State Street Corp Purchases 21,804 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

