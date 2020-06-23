State Street Corp Purchases 38,427 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.58% of New Senior Investment Group worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

SNR opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

