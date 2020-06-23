State Street Corp Sells 55,247 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,247 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CORR shares. TheStreet downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:CORR opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 17.16 and a quick ratio of 17.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

