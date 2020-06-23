State Street Corp Sells 55,752 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $74,482 over the last 90 days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

