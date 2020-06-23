State Street Corp Sells 7,138 Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.2% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,914,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,126,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,205,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 541,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 548,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. Ternium SA has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.65.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Ternium had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

