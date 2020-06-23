State Street Corp Trims Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.95% of Landec worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Landec by 559.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Landec by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LNDC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $301,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

