State Street Corp Trims Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,695,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 848,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 95,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Shares of LORL stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

LORL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.