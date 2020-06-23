State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Sierra Bancorp worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11,732.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

