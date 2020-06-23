Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STLD. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of STLD opened at $27.22 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

