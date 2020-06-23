Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

NYSE SCS opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

