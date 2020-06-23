Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Price Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stereotaxis traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49, 354,428 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 274,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

