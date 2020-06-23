Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of Steris stock opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Steris by 37.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 20.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.