Stratus Properties (STRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

