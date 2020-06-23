Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of SUM opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

