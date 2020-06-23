Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 199.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,523.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,590 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

