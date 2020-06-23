SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of SurModics worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in SurModics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SurModics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of SRDX opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. SurModics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

