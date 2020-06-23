SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNX opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Miau purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,893,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

