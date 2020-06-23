Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $310,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $92.95.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.