TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE:TCF opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in TCF Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,533,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.