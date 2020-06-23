Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of Tcr2 Therapeutics worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $382.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.79. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

