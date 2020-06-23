TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Trading Down 2.1%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.13 and last traded at $150.82, approximately 3,262 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.79.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

