Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.53% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

