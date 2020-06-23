Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Teradata worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,311 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $28,355,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 786,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Teradata by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,081,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 775,170 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

