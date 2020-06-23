Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.21% of Territorial Bancorp worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

