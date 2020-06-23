Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $624.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.37. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $627.00 per share, with a total value of $149,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,545 shares of company stock worth $1,491,102. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

